Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Maintained by Denali Advisors Llc; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake Has Boosted by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.22 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 71,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,481 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc owns 185,633 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 28,671 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.03% or 13,780 shares in its portfolio. Capital Sarl accumulated 53,925 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Covington Capital, a California-based fund reported 9,500 shares. 13,866 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 46,485 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 112,372 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 325 shares. 27,395 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co reported 104,200 shares stake. 1.31 million are held by Swiss Bancorporation. California State Teachers Retirement holds 614,441 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,854 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 179,400 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 55,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,900 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).