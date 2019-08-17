Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Increased by Hamlin Capital Management Llc; Patten & Patten Trimmed Its Delta Airlines (DAL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 16,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 203,076 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 219,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Lc owns 7,785 shares. Inr Advisory Lc invested in 0% or 10 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.27% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.40 million shares. Calamos Ltd Co holds 1.82 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 11,931 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 4,446 shares. Redwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.83% stake. Vanguard Gru reported 46.51M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31,772 shares. 485 are held by Washington Tru Bankshares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 1.44M shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 14,850 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 18,000 shares.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 49,843 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 51,507 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $55.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).