Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Held by Skba Capital Management Llc; General Electric Co (GE) Position Held by Brown Advisory Inc

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 101,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 95,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 178.29% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 33210.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 61,700 shares to 292,480 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,700 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.