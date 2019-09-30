Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Held by Sir Capital Management Lp; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Upped Its Stake

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,823 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 6,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 2.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 1.03 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 985,733 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 111,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,289 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,874 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 1,532 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Communication holds 1.06% or 50,620 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc reported 8,148 shares stake. Element Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 32,296 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.07% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 216,659 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 115,877 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 80,227 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.18% or 2,327 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 895 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd owns 44,153 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

