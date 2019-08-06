Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Has Lifted by Gamco Investors Et Al; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Valuation Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Stake by $343,147

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 556,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65M, up from 549,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 1.00M shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 67,151 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 63,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv holds 5,042 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Lp has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.41% or 300,700 shares. Montag A & Assoc accumulated 4,403 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Edge Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 20,670 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 15,345 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 27,624 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 22,389 shares. Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Spinnaker owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,358 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 798,066 shares to 6.60M shares, valued at $138.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 8,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,588 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Mngmt invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 259,013 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 115,560 shares. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 82,198 shares. Ww owns 3.77M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Gamco Et Al has 8,900 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Karpas Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.75% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Gru has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 19,768 shares. Moreover, Westchester Lc has 2.19% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.20 million shares. Advisory Research Inc accumulated 10,700 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 1.37 million shares.