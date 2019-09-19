Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose While Opus Investment Management Increased Its Stake; New York Times Co (NYT) Share Price Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Trimmed by $343,968 Its Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 41,697 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 52,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 566,573 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 614.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 33,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 4,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.07. About 641,284 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 12,500 shares to 44,500 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,342 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old National Bank In invested in 5,425 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.36% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3.70 million are held by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP stated it has 94,243 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 2,692 shares. Principal Finance Gp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 0.51% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 8,004 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co holds 3,835 shares. Roundview Cap accumulated 0.23% or 10,922 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 2,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.57% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ww Asset Management invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 134,638 shares. 252,256 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 184,629 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 192,219 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. World Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 29,338 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Kahn Brothers Group Inc Incorporated De, New York-based fund reported 472,272 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 640,185 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 428 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher LP has 0.52% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 188,349 shares. 1.95 million are held by Sei Invests. Invesco has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 41,697 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 308,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 91,003 shares in its portfolio.

