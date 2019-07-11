Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Declined While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut by $6.31 Million Its Holding; George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Trimmed Its Stake in Bok Financial (BOKF) by $40.50 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.55M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 119,645 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE CAPITAL OUTFLOW ON RATE GAP IN RECENT MOVES; 21/03/2018 – BOK chief sees low likelihood of U.S. labelling S.Korea as currency manipulator; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT DECISION TO DISCLOSE FX INTERVENTION DETAILS WON’T BE MISUSED BY SPECULATIVE INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – LEE: BOK BOARD HELD RATES AS UNCERTAINTIES HIGH; 11/04/2018 – BOK Maintains Growth Forecast for This Year; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA INFLATION AT 1.6 PCT IN 2018 VS. 1.7 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: BOARD TO MAINTAIN ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH EXCEEDED RATE SEEN IN PREVIOUS YRS; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The the South Korean tobacco maker said 76

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.89 million for 10.64 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares to 93,715 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

