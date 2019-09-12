Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose While Rr Partners LP Cut Holding by $544,050; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Stake by $11.73 Million

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 908,072 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.94 million, down from 913,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 419,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 290,151 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, down from 709,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 3.47M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Svcs invested in 36 shares. Bennicas And Associate Incorporated owns 6,410 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 88,721 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 84,067 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 3,303 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.02% or 1.19M shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability stated it has 3,576 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,782 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 74,962 shares. Cleararc Cap has 6,269 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 15,801 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,083 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.35% or 719,510 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 2,346 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 6.06 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 290,151 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gradient Investments Limited Com has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 710 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 22,573 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability reported 20,462 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 11,741 are owned by Round Table Limited Liability Corporation. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Co owns 1.68M shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Private Tru Com Na holds 0.14% or 24,571 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 80,586 shares. 9,335 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 4,428 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.64 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.