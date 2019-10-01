Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Position; Under Armour (UA) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Boosted Stake

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 1.58M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 115 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73B, down from 18,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,304 shares to 147,696 shares, valued at $26.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 201,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,816 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Under Armour Takes Another Step Forward – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Under Armour Hires a New Lead Designer. Will This Move Work Out? – Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Has Under Armour Figured Out a Turnaround Strategy? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Need To Look At Under Armour In Light Of Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

