Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Declined While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Its Position; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increased Stake by $4.94 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 17.67 million shares traded or 104.84% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $101.56. About 1.21M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron Phillips Chemical Company in talks to buy Nova Chemical Corp for more than $15B – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Phillips Chemical, Qatar Petroleum agree to develop petrochemicals complex – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Regions Financial has 66,484 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 483,234 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd owns 40,290 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 12,264 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,299 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 9,125 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 524 were accumulated by Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,318 shares. Hudock Limited Co owns 1,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 1,966 shares stake. First Natl Bank invested in 0.06% or 3,849 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 18,957 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 6,041 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 1,137 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 34,330 shares in its portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 5.28M shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.01% or 10,872 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.43% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 189,300 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 20,235 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Company reported 13,475 shares stake. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 148 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parnassus Ca invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bb&T has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 88,723 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.3% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, EBAY, UNFI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “eBay (EBAY) PT Raised to $48 at Citi Ahead of Strategic Review Results – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay Earnings: EBAY Stock Surges as Q2 Earnings, Revenue Strong – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “RealReal Stock Comes Down to One Simple Question – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,287 shares to 60,172 shares, valued at $70.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,787 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).