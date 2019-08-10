Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc; Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Capital Innovations Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 18.95 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2017; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 11,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.17% or 14,361 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 14,300 were reported by Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 630,200 shares in its portfolio. Private Communications Na has 7,587 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 120,935 shares. 122 are owned by Field Main Commercial Bank. Bryn Mawr Trust Com invested in 5,629 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,700 are held by Castleark Management Llc. Everence Incorporated has 18,909 shares. 620,287 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc reported 2,274 shares stake. 28,784 were reported by Coldstream Cap. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.28% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Plancorp Lc has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares to 632 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,863 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.