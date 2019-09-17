Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding Has Lifted by Stephens Inc; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Valuation Declined While Ngam Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $398,438

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 23,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 19,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 425,026 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 4,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 34,763 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 39,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 249,251 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Mngmt Ltd Com reported 21,100 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny accumulated 2,050 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 19,099 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 22,061 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 41 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 280 shares. Crawford Counsel owns 7,545 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 100 shares. 19,555 are owned by Paloma Partners Management. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Two Sigma Limited Company holds 6,424 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 2,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 8,234 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Sandp Mcp Etf (IJH) by 10,786 shares to 47,292 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 20,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84M for 17.85 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 16,845 shares to 49,959 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,983 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).