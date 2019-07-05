Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding Has Lifted by Carderock Capital Management Inc; Cornerstone Advisors Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $364,998

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 9,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 15,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion owns 86,771 shares. Bessemer holds 182,848 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sterling Limited Liability Corp reported 878,031 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 197 were accumulated by Lagoda Inv Lp. Plancorp Limited Liability Company has 5,172 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 2,100 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 5,498 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corp reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 0.68% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,599 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 797,739 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 5,337 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 1.24 million shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 105 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 11,832 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Llc has 19,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hamel Inc holds 1.63% or 9,500 shares. Welch Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 654,998 shares. 616 are owned by First Bank Sioux Falls. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability holds 814 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comm Of Vermont reported 18,779 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 587 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 1,572 shares in its portfolio. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 4,677 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,702 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.