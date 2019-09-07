Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Trimmed Its Holding by $435,575; Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Valuation Rose While United American Securities Cut Position

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management Inc holds 3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 312,382 shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 9,568 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.08% or 1,538 shares. 917,319 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd. 848,581 are held by Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp has 54,065 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 124,900 shares. Eaton Vance owns 378,050 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest invested in 40,047 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.12% or 99,991 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited (Wy) stated it has 300 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 13,285 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 14,743 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 0.19% or 231,988 shares. Cumberland has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares to 5,825 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $4.22M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Charter Tru has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested in 332,426 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Co stated it has 9,027 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,840 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com owns 192,838 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation reported 418,271 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 3.10M shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Company has 21,220 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc invested in 155,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,401 shares. 8,341 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 121,997 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.