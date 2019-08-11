Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lowered Stake by $435,575 as Stock Value Rose; As M/I Homes (MHO) Valuation Rose, Holder Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 195,084 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Corporation reported 9,852 shares. Harbour Invest Ltd Liability reported 15,359 shares. 22,676 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 14,361 shares. Orleans Mgmt La holds 9,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.43% or 5,330 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 17,450 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,209 shares. 527,201 are held by Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Veritable LP invested in 62,352 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Com holds 676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 41,652 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc holds 0% or 95,262 shares in its portfolio. 1.10 million are held by Towle. Meeder Asset Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 366 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 19,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 27,200 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 3,400 shares. 2.04M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 364,772 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 18,686 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 169,008 shares. 13 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust. Northern Trust holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 352,875 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 2,355 shares. Sei Invests Communication owns 23,384 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.