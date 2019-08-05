Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Stake in Duke Energy (DUK) Has Lifted by $1.45 Million as Market Value Declined

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.08 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 1574.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 16,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 17,314 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 1,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.23 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barnett & Comm holds 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,025 shares. Fruth Inv owns 13,950 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Df Dent & Incorporated holds 2,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 963,849 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 8,328 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,685 shares. Jacobs Ca invested in 3,687 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James Associate invested in 802,195 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 31,407 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs has 766,308 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 27,624 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Com invested in 1.7% or 40,250 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc holds 13,977 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth reported 4,678 shares. Security Natl Trust invested in 10,818 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cornerstone Capital has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0% or 111 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Llc invested in 66 shares. Janney Management Llc invested in 0.95% or 201,941 shares. Moreover, Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Company has 2.4% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hl Fincl Services Lc holds 60,708 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gp owns 244,713 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Associated Banc accumulated 0.02% or 3,295 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested in 3,169 shares. 19,614 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has 16,347 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy awards more than $103,000 in grants for workforce education, training in Indiana – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.