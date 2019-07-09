Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Holding by $435,575; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Valuation Declined, Tyvor Capital Lifted Holding

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 480,616 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 1.85 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.53 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

