Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Scotia Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $494,574; Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $970,502

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 5,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,651 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, down from 10,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 37,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 106,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 69,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 36,240 shares traded or 91.86% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 133,887 shares to 9.50 million shares, valued at $509.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 6,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Gp accumulated 3,457 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blue Chip Partners holds 0.82% or 39,182 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc owns 4,005 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Putnam Fl Investment Management owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,697 shares. Penobscot Invest Management owns 45,665 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Alps has 19,960 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 65,671 shares. General Amer Investors Comm holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 168,000 shares. Moller Financial Services holds 0.11% or 2,368 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 32,296 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,205 shares. 11,083 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Prudential invested in 0.23% or 1.60M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.38% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 400 are held by City. Burney holds 0.02% or 9,550 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability stated it has 10,000 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Lc owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 1,819 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 20,000 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Citigroup has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% or 497,493 shares. 7,598 were accumulated by Zacks Investment. Amer Group Inc Incorporated owns 7,035 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 23,473 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 103,259 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11,252 shares to 284,153 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,365 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.