Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Cut Stake in Kt (KT) as Stock Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 913,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98 million, down from 933,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29M, down from 23.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 452,466 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,839 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.14% or 5,996 shares. Moreover, Growth Lp has 2.78% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Atria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,493 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 82,315 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Co Oh holds 8,569 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Diligent Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tiedemann Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 15,158 shares. Wilen Management owns 36,732 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.18% or 37,425 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.2% or 54,593 shares. 10,787 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B And Com. Spinnaker holds 0.04% or 4,358 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turquoise Hill Revisited – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.