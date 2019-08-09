Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Holding; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Valuation Rose, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Boosted Position by $497,280

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 439,085 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 913,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98M, down from 933,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 81,017 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.08B for 10.76 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 168,269 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,755 shares. 4,054 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com. First Republic Invest has 129,765 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Shelton Mngmt owns 2,305 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 66,484 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 238 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 5,262 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 758,153 shares. Richard C Young & Limited has invested 0.92% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% or 62,990 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). South Texas Money Mgmt invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.83% or 878,031 shares.

