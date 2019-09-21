Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Proshare Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.29 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, down from 55,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 511,906 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 13,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 95,388 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, down from 109,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83M shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 5,481 shares to 755,861 shares, valued at $88.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 54,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 31.33 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5,609 shares to 86,309 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 218,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

