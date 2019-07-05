Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Holding by $6.31 Million as Market Value Declined; Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $2.37 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.78. About 1.08M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of stock or 41,088 shares. $2.93M worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares to 58,374 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.64 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Grp owns 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,192 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 3,504 shares. Sky Invest Gru Lc holds 70,221 shares. Farmers Tru Comm invested 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd holds 26,635 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Addison Capital Comm has invested 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 18,425 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc owns 984,826 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 27,186 shares stake. Old Comml Bank In accumulated 181,480 shares. Country Trust Bank has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monarch Cap Management Inc invested in 60,398 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust holds 0.83% or 71,186 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc reported 128,738 shares stake. Indiana Tru And Inv Mngmt invested in 1.12% or 20,847 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 5,956 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.47M shares. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 11,627 shares. 483,346 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Cumberland Partners reported 13,855 shares stake. South State Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 42,882 shares. National Pension invested in 0.17% or 470,329 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.26% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,964 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And accumulated 3,440 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,127 shares. Bluecrest Ltd holds 3,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital invested in 15,546 shares. The Delaware-based Lau Ltd has invested 3.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company reported 24,764 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

