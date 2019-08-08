Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Holding by $6.31 Million as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Valuation Rose While Capwealth Advisors Raised by $790,209 Its Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 12.85 million shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

