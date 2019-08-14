Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Manchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Upped Its Holding

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 9.94M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 1.91 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,188 shares to 4,299 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 90,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mirae Asset Investments owns 55,620 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chemical Bankshares invested in 0.26% or 23,914 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Citizens Retail Bank And owns 20,671 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 121,997 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 4,150 shares. Security National accumulated 0.13% or 4,218 shares. South State Corp accumulated 0.42% or 42,882 shares. Private Wealth Advisors accumulated 17,839 shares. Cambridge Invest reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,419 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Inc Ne invested in 3,414 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 95,078 are held by Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 10,787 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250.