Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Luminus Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Parsons Capital Management Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 36,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 1.43M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 56,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 167,946 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 224,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 1.14M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,006 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Corporation has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Andra Ap holds 100,600 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd accumulated 74,470 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Bridges Invest has 1.87% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 485,517 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,967 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.35% or 822,351 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 327,047 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Private Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 37,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 43,502 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co owns 0.33% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 50,255 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Company has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company invested in 32,598 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass Inc invested 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 17,627 shares to 302,407 shares, valued at $40.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 844,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

