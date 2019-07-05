Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Position; Macquarie Group LTD Has Upped Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding by $612,300

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 4,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,615 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 51,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $160.85. About 277,370 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 3,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,443 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.94. About 679,976 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.30M shares. Cullinan Associates reported 28,753 shares. Moreover, Tru Advsrs has 1.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,935 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.28% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,183 shares. Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,283 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 535 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 1.19M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc holds 0.13% or 10,200 shares. Chemical State Bank holds 23,914 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,649 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Regions Fin holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 66,484 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,620 shares to 3,895 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.45 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 123,030 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $75.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 35,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,050 shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 14,955 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Town Country Bancorp Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 7,377 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 15,746 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 1,413 shares. Penobscot Inv Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,009 shares. Conning Inc reported 2,688 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 120 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.01% or 201 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 86,016 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 31,219 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset stated it has 15,509 shares.