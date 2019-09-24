Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Huntington National Bank Trimmed Its Stake; As Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Market Valuation Declined, Caz Investments LP Has Increased Holding

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 200,504 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 12,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 74,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 87,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 2.47M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdx 190920C00027000 (Call) by 30,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

