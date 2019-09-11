Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $8.38 Million; Union Bankshares Cut Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position by $338,052 as Market Value Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 2.30 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 38,174 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 42,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.08. About 927,362 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $153.30 million for 27.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

