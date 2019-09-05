Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Foundation Resource Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Its Stake

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 93,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, down from 96,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.66 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 30,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 18,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.61M shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Trust Na reported 7,587 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hudson Valley Invest Incorporated Adv reported 14,433 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,597 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.28% stake. Ancora Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 22,676 shares. Salem Counselors reported 14,361 shares. Cipher Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 108,209 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com accumulated 43,509 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,054 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 8,083 shares to 5,053 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,315 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 1,027 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 102,810 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.21% or 873,728 shares. Franklin Res Inc, a California-based fund reported 25.17M shares. 657,081 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,765 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr owns 124,357 shares. Moreover, Calamos Lc has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,608 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). S&Co holds 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 77,148 shares. Yorktown Rech reported 0.74% stake. Fil holds 0.58% or 5.92M shares in its portfolio.