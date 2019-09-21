Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.82 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13M, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07 million shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “World Champion Swimmer Chase Kalisz Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Atlanta – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Class Action Alert – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,478 shares to 7,140 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Interm Term Gov/Cr Etf (GVI).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 29,995 shares to 202,710 shares, valued at $22.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,530 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.