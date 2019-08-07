Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Lifted Holding; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Trimmed Holding in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) as Market Valuation Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 607,214 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 1.33 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,203 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 334,500 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 133,856 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 116,622 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Spark Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 27,947 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 29,540 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Lp owns 0.16% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 173,630 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 69,988 shares. Brookfield Asset has invested 0.44% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 335,334 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 40,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 9,536 shares to 12,539 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.18% or 147,254 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.20M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 104,264 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 5,493 shares. 6,986 are owned by Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corp. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.54% stake. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 5,062 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 167,425 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 263,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 3,576 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisors Ok accumulated 9,598 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.33 million shares.

