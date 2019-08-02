Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 2.11M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Power Ltd has 151,570 shares. Field And Main Bancshares owns 122 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 2.72% or 168,375 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Parkside Fincl Bancshares owns 1,987 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Skba Cap Lc reported 95,550 shares stake. Aldebaran Financial holds 23,105 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Conning has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nomura Asset reported 89,374 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Mgmt La accumulated 9,900 shares. South Street Advsr accumulated 95,262 shares. Fruth Inv has invested 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,649 shares.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 391,848 shares to 432,565 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 104,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,980 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 288,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs & Com Ca has invested 1.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dnb Asset Management As has 207,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Perkins Coie holds 29,338 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 54,326 shares. Miller Management LP has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Cap Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 151,802 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Grp Llc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 399,151 shares. St James Investment Communications Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 251,358 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.63% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. Northstar Group Inc reported 26,837 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.