Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Stake by $527,725 as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Cut Position as Stock Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 54,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 22.71 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 13,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 2.31M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,329 shares to 78,666 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 12,264 shares. Segment Wealth Lc holds 6,045 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 376,931 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 10,184 shares. New York-based Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 909 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Assetmark invested in 73,108 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 4,150 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 258,252 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested in 234,974 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 797,739 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 0.05% or 6,634 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: PSX,E,EQT,COG – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City stated it has 63,671 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.58% stake. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2,467 shares. Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Corp has 45,424 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Wealthquest has 7,461 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 523,724 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 25,858 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 4,345 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 97,659 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smead Cap Management reported 3.02% stake. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.3% or 6,482 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.