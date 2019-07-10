Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Stake; As Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Increased Position

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 12,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 39,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 1.29 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 8,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 46,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 39,124 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $360,887 activity. JONES KEVIN J sold 2,000 shares worth $160,740.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 552,870 shares to 331,639 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,627 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Opus Cap Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.25% or 11,527 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 4,331 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 18,611 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 4,290 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 3,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru Company has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 3,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd owns 861,271 shares. 6,569 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). First Mercantile Trust has 1,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,969 were accumulated by Scotia Capital Inc. Savant Ltd reported 6,752 shares stake. Broderick Brian C accumulated 3,127 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne reported 0.12% stake. 13,424 are held by National Bank Of Stockton. Franklin Street Nc holds 3,362 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5,408 were reported by Virtu Lc. Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 24,764 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kings Point Capital Management owns 136 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 69,935 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,217 are owned by Financial Professionals Inc. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt owns 0.63% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,878 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 218 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,546 shares to 24,885 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ) by 5,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.