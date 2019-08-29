Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Increased Position by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Raised Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 23,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 921,304 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.49M, up from 897,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 3.69M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 25,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 65,261 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 39,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.16. About 1.45 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 41,299 shares to 40,572 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested in 1,858 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Leavell Inv Management holds 11,297 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 198,489 shares in its portfolio. 12,800 are held by Wellington Shields Ltd Company. Korea invested in 1.45 million shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.62% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 310 are held by Fincl Advantage Incorporated. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 756,339 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust invested in 47,899 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 34,226 are held by Farmers Merchants Invs Inc. The Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Llc has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,219 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 14.05M shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,342 shares to 272,790 shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Mngmt Inc holds 0.95% or 47,308 shares in its portfolio. 27,400 were reported by Spark Mgmt Ltd Company. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 38,873 shares. Moreover, Farmers Trust has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 22,500 shares. Telos Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 36,910 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,619 shares. Monetary, Missouri-based fund reported 7,677 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 195 shares. Moreover, Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,670 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv, a New York-based fund reported 14,433 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 8,789 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,414 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne.

