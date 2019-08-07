Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $490,675; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Declined, Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 5,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 62,990 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 57,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 2.10M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.23M shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 197 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,403 shares. Brighton Jones Limited has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 17,976 were reported by Somerset Communications. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beacon Financial Gp invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 81,615 shares in its portfolio. 64,799 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Altfest L J And Com holds 9,075 shares. Argyle Capital accumulated 0.66% or 18,054 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 736 shares. 30,888 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Blackrock reported 30.69 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 2,539 were reported by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Wheatland Advsr holds 1.42% or 19,551 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares to 81,749 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,975 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.41% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Morgan Stanley reported 1.70M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 74,740 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 2.15M shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 2,284 shares. Moreover, Patten Group has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Amp Capital Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 124,090 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.41% or 84,754 shares. Grp One Trading LP invested in 0% or 3,841 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 2,701 shares. Darsana Partners L P, New York-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Renaissance Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 108.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

