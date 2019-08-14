Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Berkshire Hathaway Cut Position by $602.60 Million; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Boosted Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $23.90 Million as Share Value Declined

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.24M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 508,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 4.64M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.32 million, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 8.36M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter holds 0.11% or 9,546 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,478 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 4,186 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,273 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,036 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 9,717 were accumulated by Ghp. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4.42M shares. Sageworth Tru holds 58 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.33M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hikari Power Limited owns 151,570 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.30M shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.70 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inc holds 32,497 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York holds 1.19% or 53,320 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Covington Capital Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Franklin Resources invested in 0.15% or 5.85M shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oakbrook Invests Lc has 57,964 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2,309 shares. 16,369 are owned by Eqis Capital Management. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh stated it has 1.96 million shares. First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 5,868 shares. 1.24M were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 66,739 shares to 671,699 shares, valued at $103.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,937 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).