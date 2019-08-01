Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Berkshire Hathaway Cut Its Position by $602.60 Million; Scharf Investments Has Lowered Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Share Price Declined

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 324,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.53 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 2.00 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 2.31M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Will Family Dollar's Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq" on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Analysts Estimate Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Costco Displays Solid 6-Month Run-Up, Adds More Than 25% – Nasdaq" on July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 11.00 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool" on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019.

