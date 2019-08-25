Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Bailard Has Decreased Stake by $993,605 as Share Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Ctc Decreased by $32.76 Million Its Holding

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 14,968 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 25,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

