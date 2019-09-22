Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Aureus Asset Management Decreased Holding; Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $534,352

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 89,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, down from 95,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 1,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 75,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, down from 76,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, M&R Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Schwerin Boyle Management reported 157,744 shares stake. Associated Banc holds 107,191 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Payden Rygel has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wedgewood Inc Pa invested in 0.62% or 4,599 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 138,809 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Da Davidson & Communication has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Guyasuta Investment Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,075 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 18,024 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.24% or 8,109 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 0.24% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.37M shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 489 shares to 23,807 shares, valued at $25.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 20,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,968 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,025 shares to 239,763 shares, valued at $36.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 3,845 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Geller Advsr Limited Company invested in 662 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp holds 1.42 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Co owns 0.46% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,548 shares. Private Com Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,635 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.08% or 2,255 shares in its portfolio. Korea holds 390,511 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 213,854 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com accumulated 676 shares. Js Limited Co holds 128,000 shares or 6.88% of its portfolio. Alberta Investment holds 33,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 10,655 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Bamco Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.