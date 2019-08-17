Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Arvest Trust Company Upped Its Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; As Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Shares Declined, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $892,950

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 11,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 50,823 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 968,877 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 38,244 shares. 4,661 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. Notis reported 0.11% stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 503,190 shares. Moreover, Becker Cap Inc has 0.22% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 61,096 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Motco reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capital Growth LP holds 475,000 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.13% or 248,346 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc has 60,865 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh owns 54,390 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,849 were reported by First Fincl Bank. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Inc invested in 332,426 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares to 362,459 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,025 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,145 are held by Cibc Asset. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 26,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,535 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 12,742 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 53,918 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited stated it has 70,732 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 111,717 shares. Andra Ap holds 76,500 shares. Diamond Hill has 1.25 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 475 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pggm Invs reported 534,024 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 54,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 6,051 are held by Fort L P.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 33,456 shares to 179,384 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 10,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp..