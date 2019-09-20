Phillips 66 (PSX) EPS Estimated At $2.37; East Coast Asset Management Lowered Mastercard (MA) Holding By $2.87 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 10,863 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 158,891 shares with $42.03M value, down from 169,754 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $279.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.73 EPS change or 23.55% from last quarter’s $3.1 EPS. PSX’s profit would be $1.06 billion giving it 10.87 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $3.02 EPS previously, Phillips 66’s analysts see -21.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 1.22M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Capital Mngmt La has 11,665 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 345 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has invested 3.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Int Ca holds 1.93% or 104,446 shares. 11.39 million are owned by Northern Trust. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hillsdale Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rdl Fincl reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 294 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 7,235 are held by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt. Tennessee-based Highland Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategic Fincl Serv Inc owns 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 4.82 million shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.28% or 1,947 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 7,950 shares worth $2.20M on Thursday, August 1. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 8.16% above currents $275.91 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,832 were reported by Bangor Bancorp. Goodman Financial Corp reported 0.17% stake. First Bank & Commerce Of Newtown stated it has 11,379 shares. Investment holds 10,035 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Country Tru Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 175 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell & Commerce has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 2.04% or 41,445 shares. Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Fincl invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,021 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us has 0.48% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Smithfield Trust Company invested in 1,600 shares. New York-based Renaissance Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corbyn Invest Mgmt Md reported 4,014 shares. 100,284 are owned by Mackenzie Fin Corporation.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $46.28 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.