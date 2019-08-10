Phillips 66 (PSX) and Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 94 0.41 N/A 11.35 9.04 Renewable Energy Group Inc. 20 0.22 N/A 0.16 85.47

Demonstrates Phillips 66 and Renewable Energy Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Renewable Energy Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Phillips 66. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Renewable Energy Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 0.00% 22.3% 9.5% Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Phillips 66 is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. Renewable Energy Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Phillips 66’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Renewable Energy Group Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Phillips 66 and Renewable Energy Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 2 1 2.33 Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $107, and a 6.53% upside potential. Renewable Energy Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average price target and a 121.79% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Renewable Energy Group Inc. seems more appealing than Phillips 66.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Phillips 66’s shares. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 0.14% 9.04% 11.67% 8.49% -16.04% 19.05% Renewable Energy Group Inc. -6.6% -15.75% -42.07% -51.84% -19.35% -47.12%

For the past year Phillips 66 had bullish trend while Renewable Energy Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Phillips 66 beats Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass-based diesel and its co-products. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. The Renewable Chemicals segment engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products. The Corporate and Other segment trades petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.