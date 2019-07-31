Phillips 66 (PSX) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 94 0.42 N/A 11.35 7.69 Delek US Holdings Inc. 36 0.33 N/A 6.29 5.68

Demonstrates Phillips 66 and Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Delek US Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Phillips 66. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Phillips 66 is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 0.00% 22.3% 9.5% Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Phillips 66 has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Phillips 66 has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phillips 66.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Phillips 66 and Delek US Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 2 1 2.33 Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Phillips 66 has a 4.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $107. Competitively Delek US Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 5.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Delek US Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Phillips 66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Delek US Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Delek US Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 1.63% -9.29% -9.18% -12.47% -26.2% 1.33% Delek US Holdings Inc. -3.06% -4.61% 6.49% -8.14% -28.65% 10.06%

For the past year Phillips 66’s stock price has smaller growth than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Delek US Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.