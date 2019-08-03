Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raised by $15.13 Million Its Holding; Vista Capital Partners Decreased Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Position by $337,512

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 9,796 shares traded or 126.18% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45 million, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 307,890 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on February 08, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “HomebuilderStocks.com – Homebuilder stocks investor research with directory of Homebuilders Stocks, construction stocks, contractor stocks, infrastructure stocks, stock news and more at Investorideas.com – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Llc reported 191,400 shares. 1,104 are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Parthenon Lc has 0.34% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 179,808 shares. 2 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Vanguard Grp owns 68,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Rech reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Capital Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 359,482 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1,200 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 637,445 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 122 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York has 2.59% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has 13,765 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 71,873 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 55,143 shares. Copeland Management holds 0.59% or 162,551 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company invested in 0% or 29,707 shares. First Lp holds 69,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Freestone Holdings Ltd Company invested in 0.26% or 84,554 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 48,755 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 16,987 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. Heronetta Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 39,000 shares.