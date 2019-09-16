Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Price Rose While Copeland Capital Management Raised by $1.48 Million Its Stake; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Stake in Fedex (FDX) Has Cut by $1.11 Million as Stock Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 30,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 192,706 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 162,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 233,289 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204,000, down from 8,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $172.7. About 679,223 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 13.49 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

