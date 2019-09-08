Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake Has Increased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp; Comerica Bank Continues to Hold Position in Brown Forman Cl B (BF.B)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 198,197 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (BF.B) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 30,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 75,444 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 45,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 1.22 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J also bought $130,283 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

