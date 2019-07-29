Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Has Boosted Position by $463,268 as Stock Value Declined; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Share Value Declined While North Run Capital LP Upped Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 479.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 8,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 1,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 916,633 shares traded or 216.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 23,751 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

