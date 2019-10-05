Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Samson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.94 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Position by $27.45 Million as Stock Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 80,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 12,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, down from 92,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 314,719 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 427,300 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $272.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.