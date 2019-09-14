Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 407,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 717,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.41M, up from 310,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 823,349 shares traded or 104.78% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 194,087 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41 million, up from 192,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Llc has 2.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,710 shares. Eastern National Bank accumulated 158,590 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt holds 0.26% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd owns 2.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,734 shares. M&R Capital Management reported 91,883 shares. First stated it has 140,233 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability stated it has 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 2.2% or 58,121 shares. Stadion Money has 3,766 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth reported 140,726 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Company holds 120,439 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 29,254 shares to 31,333 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,931 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,754 shares to 4,876 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 176,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,135 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J had bought 7,349 shares worth $356,409 on Thursday, May 30.